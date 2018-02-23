Villarreal defender charged with attempted murder

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has appeared in court charged with a string of offences, including attempted murder.

The La Liga player was arrested on Tuesday and has been remanded without bail after also being charged with robbery, assault, illegal detention and possession of illegal weapons.

“The court of Lliria has ordered provisional detention, without bail, for Villarreal player Ruben Semedo,” the Spanish court told the BBC.

Imagine, one minute you have your whole football career in front of you as a Portuguese U23 International… next minute you’re in court on an AM #RubenSemedo — Martin Lee Grant (@Mar10LG) February 22, 2018

“The judge has charged the player with attempted murder, injuries, threats, illegal detention, illegal possession of weapons and robbery with violence.”

Semedo moved to Villarreal from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in June for 14million euros and has played five times for the club.

His agent, Catio Balde, has told Portuguese television that the player denies the allegations.