Zidane won’t rush Bale recovery

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Gareth Bale is making good progress after recovering from a calf injury, but isn’t quite at full fitness.

The Welshman has been struggling with injury throughout the season, missing 14 games since the end of September, but came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Leganes on Wednesday night.

Zidane has been pleased by Bale’s recovery, but will continue to manage the winger carefully as he works to get back to the peak of his powers.

“I am happy with him,” Zidane said, according to the Express. “We have to go bit by bit with him. What we want is for him to hit his best and we’re getting there.

“We’ll look at the matches that are coming up next and at how we’re going to manage them.

“We are good and in good form and I am counting on all my players.”

The 28-year-old has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.