Barcelona set for stadium revamp

Barcelona are in talks about a potential massive windfall as a result of selling the naming rights for the Nou Camp.

The Primera Division leaders have plans to renovate their stadium and could generate as much as £250m by renaming the famous arena.

The club say negotiations have begun with a number of organisations.

Speaking in London where he was watching Barcelona take on Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 at Stamford Bridge this week, President Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed the talks.

He told Bloomberg: “Beko was the last [sponsor] that we renewed our agreement with, the next steps are the naming rights to the stadium.

“Espai Barça is a total renewal of the stadium, but not only the stadium, also part of the city of Barcelona, because we will have a new arena.

“There are two of three companies we are talking to. Our partner will probably bring us half of the investment.

“One of the objectives of the club is to earn money every year, of course, because we have to reinvest that money in players and real estate.”