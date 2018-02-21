Real battle back to see off Leganes

Real Madrid avoided another upset at the hands of Leganes as they came back from behind to claim a 3-1 win in Butarque on Wednesday.

Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3

Bustinza breaks deadlock early on

Vazquez pegs them back soon after

Casemiro fires Los Blancos in front

Ramos seals comeback win late on

Match Summary

Unai Bustinza gave Los Pepineros an early lead, but Zinedine Zidane’s side hit back with goals from Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro to go into the break in front.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser after the restart, but a late Sergio Ramos penalty sealed the three points at the death.

Full Report

Leganes came out hungry for a repeat of their Copa del Rey quarter-final victory over Los Blancos and got off to the perfect start.

Real failed to deal with a corner and Bustinza was able to get a close-range header away after a flick-on. Kiko Casilla blocked it, but Bustinza was there to slot home before the visitors could clear.

However, Vazquez and Casemiro led the charge as the visitors fought back. In the 11th minute, the latter’s well-timed pass found the former, who slotted into the far corner with an exquisite finish.

Then, goalscorer turned provider and vice versa in the 29th minute. After some lightning quick passing in the build-up featuring Karim Benzema, Vazquez’s final ball picked out Casemiro, who tucked his shot into the bottom corner.

Asier Garitano’s men refused to roll over and had their chances in the second half. Casilla made a fantastic reflex save to deny Claudio Beauvue from close range in the 64th minute after he was picked out by Nabil El Zhar’s ball in from the right.

Then, three minutes later, El Zhar went down on the edge of the penalty area, claiming to have been tripped by Mateo Kovacic. Had the foul been awarded, it would have been touch-and-go whether it was a penalty or a free-kick. In the end, the home team got neither.

The referee did point to the spot in the 89th minute, but at the other end. Kovacic was adjudged to have been taken down by Diego Rico.

Ramos stepped up to the spot, squeezing the ball under Pichu Cuellar and into the bottom corner, sealing a victory which was effective, if not particularly easy on the eye.