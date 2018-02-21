Courtois remains open to Los Blancos move

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois has moved to clarify comments he made about Real Madrid earlier this month, but admits he would be willing to hear them out.

In discussing the possibility of a return to the Spanish capital, the former Atletico Madrid loanee had confessed his love for the city, where his wife and kids still reside.

While Courtois revealed he is still negotiating a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, he has refused to quell on-going speculation of a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I’m not clear about my future, what I said that my heart is in Madrid was misunderstood,” the Belgium international said after the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Tuesday.

“I have two children in Spain, in Madrid, and that’s not easy. I have one year left [here] and I’m happy and talking to Chelsea. They have bet on me from the first moment and that is not forgotten.

“I do not think [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez calls me, he will call my agent and he will listen to him.”