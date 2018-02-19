Zidane enjoyed ‘crazy’ Betis match

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane liked what saw in Sunday’s 5-3 win over Real Betis in La Liga at Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Marco Asensio opened the scoring early on before Aissa Mandi equalised for the hosts and an own goal from Nacho put them ahead at halftime.

Madrid struck back after the break with goals from Sergio Ramos, Asensio, and Cristiano Ronaldo before Sergio Leon pulled one back for Betis late on only for Karim Benzema to wrap it up in stoppage time.

“It was a bit of a crazy game, but I like that,” Zidane said. “Betis are in fantastic form and played very well.

“They controlled the final half hour of the first half. I don’t focus on the three goals conceded, I focus on the five goals scored.

“We started very well, got a goal, we then sat back a bit and we do not like it when we sit back.

“In the second half, we pressed high, ran hard and with the quality we have if we play in the opposition half we can make it difficult for any opponent.

“This shows that we have character. We thought we could change the game – and we changed it.”

Zidane added his appreciation for Asensio and Lucas Vazquez, who assisted Ramos and Benzema’s goals, who were only included due to the absence of Luka Modric, Isco, and Toni Kroos.

“Asensio and Lucas always deserve more,” Zidane said. “When they get to play, they have to do the dirty work. They do it – and with personality. Against a team who can do you damage down the wings, their work was very important today.”