Preview: Eibar v Barcelona

Eibar will try to become the first team to defeat Barcelona in La Liga this season when they host the Catalans Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa on Saturday.

La Liga

17 February 2018

Kick-off 17:15 CET

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa

Referee: A. Hernández

Assistants: T. Sobrino, J. Naranjo

Fourth official: I. Caparrós

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Eibar 7 0 0 7

Barcelona 7 7 0 0

Previous encounter:

Barcelona 6-1 Eibar 19/09/2017 (La Liga)

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Messi (PG 20’, 59’, 62’, 87’), Paulinho (38’), D. Suarez (38’)

Eibar goalscorers: S. Enrich (57’)

Players to watch:

It goes without saying that Lionel Messi, scorer of four goals in the previous meeting between these teams and the greatest player of his generation, will most likely be the best player on the pitch. Aside from the Argentina, and likely beside him on the pitch, will be Philippe Coutinho, who recently scored his second goal for the club in three appearances and seems to be settling in very well in Catalonia.

Eibar’s most important player could be their captain, Dani Garcia. The midfielder, 27, has made over 200 La Liga appearances for the Basque side, and part of his job will be to try and keep Messi from doing so much damage.

Team form and quotes:

Barca have yet to lose this season and have only been held to five draws in the 23 Liga matches so far, and lead the standings by seven points over nearest rivals Atletico Madrid. However, two of those draws have come in their last two matches, 1-1 against Espanyol and 0-0 against Getafe, meaning that their current form is less deadly than it was in the first weeks of the year.

Eibar’s position of seventh in the standings, while commendable, does not suggest they have the beating of the Liga leaders. They have scored half as many goals,conceded three times as many, have never got the better of them before, and were beaten 6-1 earlier in the season.

"Eibar play in a very characteristic way," Barca boss Ernesto Valverde said of the opposition. "They are in their best form of the season.

"We need to know how to deal with Eibar's pressure in order to have opportunities. It's very difficult to play against them, they have a lot of pace.

Eibar manager José Luis Mendilibar agreed that his team is in top form, but said that "against a team like Barcelona there's no key".

"We are in one of our best moments and we have been playing well for a couple of months and with good results," Mendilibar said.

"We know what we have in front of us. They are very good, one of the best teams, with very good footballers and with a great trainer.

"We're going to think about ourselves, intending to play like we do normally, a from there to see if we have options to be able to win."

Team news:

Eibar's Paulo Oliveira, Pedro León, Sergi Enrich, and Fran Rico are all on the injury list .

Barcelona are likely to make changes to their starting XI with one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Chelsea. Samuel Umtiti missed their draw against Getafe through suspension and is available again, but he or Gerard Pique, who also returns from injury, could be rested in preparation for the match against the Blues.