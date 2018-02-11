Barca stars kept quiet by Getafe

La Liga leaders Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by a disciplined Getafe on Sunday in a game which saw the Blaugrana stars fall short of their high standards.

Barcelona 0 Getafe 0

Ndiaye denied by close offside call

Suarez caught offside then misses sitter

Mina goes close with headed efforts

Suarez header pushed over the bar

Match Summary

Amath Ndiaye was unfortunate to be called offside when he was through on goal in the second minute. Luis Suarez was also flagged offside before missing a great chance for the hosts.

Yerri Mina was a threat in the air after the break and came close with two headers, before a late headed attempt from Suarez was saved by Guaita.

Match Report

Getafe were the first side to test the opposition early in the game. Gaku Shibasaki sent a through-ball for Ndiaye to run onto but as he was bearing down on goal the assistant’s flag was raised for offside, despite replays suggesting that he was on.

Neither team could create a real chance for the majority of the first half, but in the 40th minute the visitors were on the attack again. Portillo picked out Angel in the final third, and he beat Mina only to send his deflected shot wide.

Lionel Messi appeared to conjure up the first assist of the game on the stroke of half-time when he put Suarez through with a fantastic free-kick, but the Uruguayan was adjudged to have been offside as he found the back of the net.

In the 56th minute, Suarez had a great opportunity to break the deadlock. Paco Alcacer flicked the ball forward to send the striker through but he somehow directed his shot wide from close range.

Philippe Coutinho threatened to put Barca in front just shy of the hour mark when he turned and shot towards the far bottom corner of the goal, but there wasn’t enough pace on it to beat Guaita.

Getafe created a chance two minutes later with Shibasaki driving down the right flank into space before trying to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was off his line, but he sent his strike over the bar.

Mina came close in quick succession as the second half wore on. The tall centre-back was picked out by Messi but he headed straight at the goalkeeper. Ousmane Dembele then sent a terrific cross in towards Mina, but his header went just wide.

The Catalan giants kept the pressure on as time was running out. Messi found a pocket of space to shoot towards the bottom corner but Guaita made the stop, before making another save shortly thereafter as Messi tried another shot from range.

In stoppage time, the hosts came agonisingly close to finally producing the winner. Dembele whipped in the cross from the right and found Suarez’s head but the attempt was pushed over the bar by the goalkeeper and the game finished level.