Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Madrid thrash Sociedad

Real Madrid cruised to a 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad in Saturday night’s La Liga clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming a hat-trick.

Real went into a 4-0 lead at the break through Lucas Vázquez, a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos. Jon Bautista pulled one back before Ronaldo got another hat-trick.

Asier Illarramendi added a second as it ended 5-2 to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid exploded out of the blocks and took the lead in the first minute through Lucas Vázquez following good work from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese broke down the left wing and found Vazquez who showed power in the air to head home beyond Gerónimo Rulli.

It was largely one-way traffic and the second goal arrived just before the half-an-hour mark with Ronaldo taking full advantage. Marcelo charged down the left-hand side before crossing superbly into the area and the player tucked home with a composed finish.

3 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score a perfect hat-trick in La Liga this season (right foot, left foot and head). Machine. pic.twitter.com/OPU0bdQ8OR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2018

Not long after it was nearly 3-0 as the visitors wilted when Ronaldo hit the post. Nonetheless, the third goal arrived in the 34th minute from Toni Kroos as he smashed home Vázquez’s ball into the top right-hand corner.

The fourth arrived three minutes later as Ronaldo completed his brace from a Luka Modric pass. He rose high from the 32-year-old’s curling cross to make it 4-0 before the break.

After the interval, Sociedad came out with a level of fighting spirit when Juanmi hit the post from a delivery from out wide, however, it seemed the visitors efforts dissipated thereafter.

Los Blancos had largely taken their foot off the gas in the second stanza with four goals in the bag and Sociedad did manage a consolation strike through Jon Bautista. From Mikel Oyarzabal assist, the 22-year-old tucked home a clinical strike beyond Keylor Navas in the 74th minute.

With that said, Ronaldo collected his hat-trick in the 80th minute when Gareth Bale found space and forced Rulli into a parried save, before the 33-year-old made it 5-1. However, Asier Illarramendi did make the scoreline more respectable as he fired home from Juanmi’s assist in the 83rd minute.