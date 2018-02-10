Preview: Barcelona v Getafe

Barcelona have a golden opportunity to cement their place at the top of La Liga when they take on a Getafe outfit that have never beaten the hosts at the Camp Nou.

La Liga

Date: 11 February 2018

Match Day 23

Kick-off: 16:15 (CET)

Venue: Camp Nou

Referee: David Fernández

Assistants: Raúl Cabañero, José Matías

Fourth official: Óscar Herrero

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 29 21 5 3

Getafe 29 3 5 21

🔊 Valverde: "The game against Valencia is still fresh in our minds, so we have to be aware of the importance of #BarçaGetafe. They are a team who are very difficult to beat." pic.twitter.com/KROCD7d2Za — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 10, 2018

Previous encounter:

Getafe 1-2 Barcelona 16/09/2017

Getafe goalscorer: G. Shibasaki (39')

Barca goalscorers: Denis Suárez (62'), Paulinho (84')

Players to watch:

With Philippe Coutinho scoring his first goal for the home side in the 2-0 win against Valencia on Thursday, all eyes will on the Brazil star to see if he can continue his promising progress following his big money move from Liverpool. Fellow midfielder Andre Gomes recently returned from illness but lasted just 45 minutes at the Mestalla meaning Coutinho could start.

Ángel has been dangerous in attack for Azulones as he has scored an impressive eight goals in 18 appearances. With the home team struggling with a number of injuries to key defenders – the 30-year-old may fancy his chances of popping up with a goal or two in Catalonia. The forward has been in the most prolific form of his career in recent seasons having hit 21 goals in 2016/17 for former club Real Zaragoza.

Team form and manager quotes:

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde praised the impact recent signing Coutinho made in the 3-0 aggregate victory over Valencia as the Brazilian scored a decisive goal in that contest. Blaugrana are completely dominant in Spain's top flight but added to their strength in depth when they signed the attacking midfielder in January.

Valverde told reporters: "Andre (Gomes) was helping us with his strength to be together up and back, but I saw that with the domain we had we needed a player who could bargain at the last moment. And the play went well (with Coutinho)."

Meanwhile for the visitors, boss José Bordalás wants his team to focus on their own strengths and try not to focus on the threat offered by Barca genius Lionel Messi. Getafe are in 11th place in the standings having lost just once in their last five matches.

He said: "It's very difficult to neutralize Messi, for many years and many games, he is a player that does not matter if you make him an individual mark, it is an out of series, the best in the world. He is able to invent a play, overcome opponents and decide a match, we can not be obsessed with Messi."

CONVOCATORIA | ¡Ya conocemos a los 18 convocados por José Bordalás para el partido de mañana frente al @FCBarcelona_es!#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/RM8N4NPJFt — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) February 10, 2018

Team news:

Ousmane Dembélé returns from injury and is in the 18-man squad while Thomas Vermaelen and Gerard Pique are both sidelined. Samuel Umtiti is another absentee due to suspension.

Getafe are without Markel Bergara, but boss Bordalas has a virtually full-strength squad available to choose from ahead of the trip to the league leaders.