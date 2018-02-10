Zidane: Madrid mustn’t think about PSG

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane tried to ignore their upcoming clash with Paris Saint-Germain to focus on Saturday's La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos have a massive Champions League tie against the French giants coming up on Wednesday, but only after hosting the La Real at Santiago Bernabeu.

"I don't need to prepare anything," Zidane said. "All I want is for us to be able to do what we know best for 90 minutes.

"Before PSG, we have an important League match, so we'll see what happens. The only thing we want is to do is keep going and get closer to the top without thinking about Wednesday. We know that a great match is coming up and we'll see what happens."

🚌👋 The players will rest at #RMCity ahead of tonight's match! pic.twitter.com/qozF8NCKTu — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) February 10, 2018

Zidane also gave his take on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a below-par eight goals from 17 league appearances, but has already scored nine goals in only six Champions League outings.

"Ronaldo? Maybe he's more motivated right now, wanting to show what he is capable of," the Frenchman added.

"I'm not worried about what's been said about him. He's an exceptional player. He may be worried about not scoring, but he always pops up in important matches.

"It'll be a complicated match, but we're not anxious. On the contrary, they're games that we like to play."