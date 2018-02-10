Zidane rules out summer sale of Isco

Zinedine Zidane insists Isco is not for sale after reports emerged that Real Madrid were ready to cash-in on the midfielder.

Reports in Spain have suggested that a summer overhaul could be on the cards at the Bernabeu, with Madrid currently 19 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and out of the Copa del Rey.

While the likes of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski have been mooted as possible signings, there have been suggestions that Isco could be on his way out of the club.

As’s Cover | “Zidane wants to sell Isco. Madrid will go after Hazard if the transfer happens.” pic.twitter.com/oPrKb8ZVef — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) February 8, 2018

But on the eve of this weekend’s encounter against Real Sociedad, Zidane says Isco is still part of his plans.

“You were all asking before why I did not want to sign players in January,” Zidane said.

“It is because I believe in my team. When I begin something, I go to the death with what I have.

“I want Isco to spend all his career here. That will not change. He is a very good footballer, he has shown that, and can always show that, so [the report] is a lie.

“I am happy you asked me so I can answer this.”