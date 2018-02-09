Preview: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

Real Madrid is virtually out of the title race but will have ambitions of securing their place in the top four ahead of Saturday’s match against struggling Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

La Liga

Date: 10 February 2018

Match Day 23

Kick-off: 19:45 (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Referee: Alejandro Hernández

Assistants: Teodoro Sobrino, José Naranjo

Fourth official: Ramón Arias

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Madrid 44 26 9 9

Real Sociedad 44 9 9 26

Previous encounter:

Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid 3 17/09/2017

Sociedad goalscorer: Kévin Rodrigues (28′)

Madrid goalscorer: Borja Mayoral (18′), Kévin Rodrigues OG (36′), Gareth Bale (61′)

Players to watch:

Brazilian forward Willian Jose has 16 goals in 28 appearances for Sociedad in 2017/18 despite their struggles in La Liga. The player is fifth on the league’s goalscoring charts with 11 strikes and continues to catch the eye for the Txuri-urdinak. He may give Real’s likely reshuffled defence plenty to think about.

With Sergio Ramos widely expected to be rested ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, defender Nacho Fernandez could be tasked with trying to keep the reins on Jose and the rest of Sociedad’s attack. Los Blancos have been poor at the back this season and Fernandez may have to step up to the challenge at home.

Team form and manager quotes:

For the home side, manager Zinedine Zidane increasingly seems to be walking on thin ice with reports that he wants Isco to be sold for under-performance and the club having only the UEFA Champions League left to play for.

However, the French mentor refuses to rule out catching Barca, saying: “We need to work even harder. That’s football, whoever your opponents they are there to make things difficult for you. I am always going to say that the league is not over. There are a lot of points to play for.”

For the visitors, boss Eusebio Sacristán is eager to take advantage of a recent big win after putting five goals past Deportivo de La Coruña on 2 February at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta.

Sociedad is 14th in the standings and have a reputation for playing attacking football with an intent to score plenty of goals. Sacristán told the club’s official website: “We want to take advantage of our moment.”

Team news:

Real have close to a full-strength squad available with young defender Jesus Vallejo ruled out with a hamstring injury. However, Zidane is expected to ring the changes as he looks ahead to the Champions League tie with PSG.

The away outfit are without David Zurutuza who has a hamstring concern while David Concha and Ruben Pardo are out with hip and ankle injuries respectively.