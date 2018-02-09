Muntari bids to earn deal at Deportivo

Veteran Ghana player Sulley Muntari has joined La Liga outfit Deportivo La Coruna on trial, with a view to linking up with ex-AC Milan team-mate Clarence Seedorf.

Seedorf was appointed as new Deportivo boss earlier this week and has immediately handed Muntari the chance to earn a permanent contract.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after he left Italian side Pescara at the end of last season. He had attracted headlines during his time with the club after making a racism protest during a Serie A game.

DETAILS: Sulley Muntari will land at at the Alvedro Airport at 23:30 tonight and join Deportivo La Coruna tomorrow Friday. The club will assess his fitness and offer him a contract accordingly. He was recommended by new Depor coach Clarence Seedorf. Last played for Pescara pic.twitter.com/2Rhr01F6DH — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 8, 2018

But Muntari could reignite his career in Spain, with Deportivo in the thick of the relegation battle.

Muntari boasts a wealth of experience from a playing career which has seen him enjoy spells in Italy with both Milan clubs, plus Udinese, while he also appeared in the Premier League for Sunderland and Portsmouth.