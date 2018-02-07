Coutinho: Incredible to play with Barca superstars

Barcelona new boy Philippe Coutinho has revealed that it’s a surreal feeling to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Luis Suarez.

The Brazilian completed his long-awaited move to the Blaugrana in January, in a £142m transfer from Liverpool, and has relished the chance to combine with some of the best players in the world.

The 25-year-old has started two games for Barca thus far, coming off the bench on two other occasions, and has been in awe of his new teammates.

“It’s an incredible feeling when you look across the dressing room and see Andres, Leo, Luis and Sergio Busquets, and everyone else,” he told La Liga World.

“They are players I used to watch on TV or play with on PlayStation and now I am sharing the same dressing room, it’s incredible for me.

“Andres is a genius and it’s an honour to share the same dressing room. I hope to learn a lot from him. Of course, there is only one Iniesta. I have come here to try to create history of my own and learn from these great players.

“Like everyone else, I thought Messi was the best player in the world and to be here with him now is a fantastic honour. It’s a great experience watching him in training and in matches…the way he can transform a match is unbelievable.

“He is really laid back as a person. Like everyone else, he gave me a great welcome. This was a shock because you see he is a real person.

“I have known Luis for a while, we played together in England and were always together there. I talked to him a lot before I came and he has helped me settle down here. He is an incredible player. He is always scoring, pressuring the opposition, fighting for the ball, he is a real star.”