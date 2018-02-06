Seedorf takes charge of Deportivo

Clarence Seedorf has been named as the new manager of Deportivo de La Coruña for the remainder of the current campaign.

The former Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan playmaker replaces Cristobal Parralo, who was sacked on Sunday after a 5-0 loss to Real Sociedad left them in the relegation zone.

The former Netherlands international made his coaching debut at former club Milan in 2014 but lasted just four months before being replaced by former teammate Filippo Inzaghi.

In 2016 he took over Chinese side Shenzhen FC but once again did not last long in the job after being unable to guide them to promotion, while in 2017 he had a planned move to Brazilian club Atlético Paranaense fall through.