Seedorf takes charge at Depor

Deportivo La Coruna have moved swiftly to fill their managerial vacancy with Clarence Seedorf handed the reins until the end of the season.

The Galician outfit sacked Cristobal Parralo on Sunday after a 5-0 defeat to Real Sociedad two days earlier left them without a win in their last seven matches.

That poor run saw Depor slip into the relegation zone and they sit three points adrift of safety in 18th place after 22 La Liga games.

Seedorf returns to management after short spells with Milan and Shenzhen. The former Rossoneri stalwart took charge at the San Siro in January 14, but was dismissed six months later. His stint in China lasted just one season after he failed to win promotion with the Guangdong club in 2016.

The former Netherlands international’s first game in charge will be the league clash with Real Betis on February 11.