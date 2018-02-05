Simeone admits title challenge may be tough

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone believes it will be almost impossible to mount a title charge with Barcelona enjoying such a big lead in La Liga.

Atleti defeated Valencia 1-0 on Sunday and moved to within nine points of the leaders in second place, following Barca’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol earlier on the same day.

With Real Madrid already way out of the reckoning and third-placed Valencia trailing Los Rojiblancos by nine points it appears Simeone’s men are the only side left to give the Blaugrana a run for their money.

However, the Argentine takes the view that his team are far away from challenging.

He told reporters: “We are still a long way from that, we are focused on growing as a team.

“I will be leaving the stadium (Estadio Wanda Metropolitano) tonight thinking about the hard work of my players, how they went about their jobs and their commitment – as a coach, that gives you a lot of satisfaction.”

In addition, the Atleti boss commented on defender Diego Godin losing teeth in a collision with goalkeeper Neto, adding: “They will have to kill us for us to be awarded a penalty, if that was not one.

“I am not sure on the diagnosis but the doctor will know more tomorrow, but it is not easy to make so many changes in defence but our reinforcements did very well.”