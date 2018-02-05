Pique defends Espanyol ‘shush’ celebration

Gerard Pique stood by his goal celebration on Sunday after he shushed Espanyol supporters following his 83nd-minute equaliser for Barca in their 1-1 draw.

The Barcelona defender’s controversial celebration came after Espanyol reported him to the Spanish Football Federation late last month after he referred to them as “Espanyol from Cornella.”

Pique’s words were considered controversial as although Cornella is a suburb of Barcelona, he was implying that that Espanyol did not deserve to be considered Barca’s rivals.

The defender raised his finger to his lips after Sunday’s goal, which came from a Lionel Messi cross, cancelled out Gerard Moreno’s goal and preserved Barca’s unbeaten run in La Liga this season.

Pique: “After all the abuse I’ve received from them, this celebration is the least I could do.” [rac1] pic.twitter.com/cHh8PMetld — Catalan Edition (@CatalanEdition) February 4, 2018

After the match, Pique defended his actions: “Celebrating the goal was special after everything that’s happened in the last week.”

“Some of the fans here have been directing insults at me and my family for a long time. I was telling them, in general, to be quiet, but maybe I shouldn’t have. I know a lot of good Espanyol fans. Maybe it should have been directed at the club or its owners for not reporting certain things.

“They are from Cornella, like I said the other day. I know it hurt them and I used sarcasm to annoy them but saying they play in Cornella is not disrespectful, it’s a fact.

“They complain about that and report me, but they don’t investigate insults towards my family. That is disrespectful.

“The least I could do was bring silence to the Espanyol fans.”