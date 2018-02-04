Big Match Preview: Espanyol v Barcelona

Barcelona will look to extend their lead at the top of La Liga with a win against struggling Espanyol on Sunday.

Primera Division

4 February 2018

Matchday 22

Kickoff: 17:30

Venue: RCDE Stadium

Referee: J. Gil

Assistants: A. Nevado, J. Martinez

Fourth officials: C. Soto

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Espanyol 59 7 13 39

Barcelona 59 39 13 7

Previous encounter:

Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol (25/01/2017) Copa del Rey

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Suarez (9′), L. Messi (25′)

Players to watch:

Espanyol have struggled for goals this season, scoring just 18 times. Marc Navarro and Mario Hermoso were both on target last time out, while Gerard Moreno is well ahead in the goalscoring charts for his side with eight from 21 games.

While Lionel Messi leads the way for Barca, with 20 league goals this term, a much-improved Luis Suarez is quickly catching up with 16 in just 18 games, and it was the Uruguayan with the winner against Valencia on Thursday.

Team form and manager quotes:

With just six wins all season, Espanyol come into this game in a lowly 15th place with just 24 points, having lost their last three games, 3-0 to Sevilla, 2-0 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey – having won the first leg 1-0 – while also losing 3-2 to Leganes last time out.

Barca’s only loss this season came against their rivals this weekend, but they have otherwise been massively impressive and lead La Liga by 11 points ahead of Atletico Madrid, having beaten high-flying Valencia 1-0 ahead of this clash.

Ahead of the game, Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores was reported by Marca as saying: “We have to show our emotions, but I think that we have to control our energy because we will use a lot to play against a team like Barcelona.

“The energy has to last the whole game because you have to be strong emotionally but balanced with intelligence.

“We must be guided by our heads, not just our hearts. We all think it’s possible and we aren’t think about any other option. We’ve already beaten Barcelona, we don’t have anything else to think about.”

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde told his club’s official website: “After the last two games in such a short amount of time I don’t think there will be many surprises. They will play with enthusiasm, pressure and they will try and repeat their result in the first leg of the Copa.”

He added: “I don’t want to relax because of the lead we have. Thinking about it might lead to making mistakes and there are lots of points still to play for. Our intention is to win tomorrow and get another three points.”

Team news:

Pablo Piatti is a doubt for Espanyol, with Carlos Sanchez set to be handed a debut in midfield.

Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Vermaelen and Andre Gomes are all sidelined for Barcelona.