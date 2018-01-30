Mesa returns to Spain with Sevilla

Roque Mesa’s stay in the Premier League has lasted just six months, with the midfielder heading back to Spain on a six-month loan deal with Sevilla.

The Spaniard ended a six-year association with hometown club Las Palmas when he joined Swansea for a fee of £11 million during the off-season.

Mesa made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Swans prior to the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal in December, but has featured just three times under the new manager.

The 28-year-old has subsequently decided to return to his homeland, where he links up with Los Rojiblancos for the remainder of the season.

The Andalusians have held a long-standing interest in Mesa, who was a target for them 18 months ago although a move failed to materialise.