Layun joins Sevilla on loan

La Liga side Sevilla has announced the loan signing of Porto defender Miguel Layun, subject to passing a medical with the club.
The 29-year-old Mexican international is a former Veracruz, Atalanta, Club America and Watford full-back who joined Porto on loan ahead of a permanent switch in 2016.
The Cordoba-born Layun will now spend the rest of the season on loan with Los Rojiblancos, once a deal has been finalised.
🛬 @Miguel_layun ya está en Sevilla#vamosmisevilla #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/USeNhYXzCg
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 29, 2018
A statement from Sevilla read: "Miguel Layun landed in Seville this Monday after Sevilla FC and FC Porto reached an initial agreement for the loan of the Mexican full-back.
"Layun was collected at the airport by Oscar Arais, who accompanied him to the Melia Lebreros Hotel.
"This Tuesday the Mexican international will undergo a medical and if all goes to plan, will then sign his new contract."
Sevilla on Monday, meanwhile, announced a deal to sign RC Deportivo La Coruna's Danish midfielder Michael Krohn-Dehli.