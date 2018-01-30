Layun joins Sevilla on loan

La Liga side Sevilla has announced the loan signing of Porto defender Miguel Layun, subject to passing a medical with the club.

The 29-year-old Mexican international is a former Veracruz, Atalanta, Club America and Watford full-back who joined Porto on loan ahead of a permanent switch in 2016.

The Cordoba-born Layun will now spend the rest of the season on loan with Los Rojiblancos, once a deal has been finalised.

A statement from Sevilla read: "Miguel Layun landed in Seville this Monday after Sevilla FC and FC Porto reached an initial agreement for the loan of the Mexican full-back.

"Layun was collected at the airport by Oscar Arais, who accompanied him to the Melia Lebreros Hotel.

"This Tuesday the Mexican international will undergo a medical and if all goes to plan, will then sign his new contract."

Sevilla on Monday, meanwhile, announced a deal to sign RC Deportivo La Coruna's Danish midfielder Michael Krohn-Dehli.