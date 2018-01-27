Zidane: We played an amazing game

Zinedine Zidane was a relieved man after seeing Real Madrid demolish high-flying Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.

The 2016/17 La Liga champions fell out of the title race following an uncharacteristic run of results, that also saw them eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the hands of lowly Leganes.

Zidane's tenure at the club has subsequently come under question but he went some way to answering his critics with a comprehensive away win.

Real were grateful to Martin Montoya for conceding two early penalties that Cristiano Ronaldo (16, 38) converted before Santi Mina looked to make a game of it with his 58th-minute equaliser.

Late goals from Marcelo (84) and Toni Kroos (89) though handed Zidane's side all three points, to move to within two points of Valencia, who have played a game more, in third, and five behind second-placed Atletico Madrid

League leaders Barcelona remain seemingly out of reach, with a 16 point gap over their arch-rivals, ahead of facing 17h-placed Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

After the match at the Mestalla, Zidane congratulated his players for their performance.

He told reporters: "I go away very happy. We have to congratulate the players. We played an amazing game on a pitch that's never easy, but we had to do it.

"We did really well and we earned the victory, which was important. There are difficult moments and it shows the players have personality.

"In football, a lot of things are in the head. The players know what they do, they don't give up.

"We interpreted the game very well tactically. They're a direct rival and we have a game in hand. If we win, we'll be above them.

"In the second half, Keylor [Navas] saved us for 15 or 20 minutes, but we deserved the win overall."

He added: "The team has been playing well for a lot of games. It's no secret that we've also played very badly, we know that. What we have to do is maintain consistency and we're strengthened by matches like these.

"Valencia are a great opponent, it's at their home, the fans support them and they give everything, so it's not easy. When you come to a place like that and you think they're not going to create a single chance, you're very wrong.

"We know LaLiga is very difficult but we're going to give everything. We won't throw anything away. Whoever thinks we're not going to fight in every match until the end to finish as high as possible is very wrong. We are Madrid."