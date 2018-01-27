Real ease past Valencia

Real Madrid recorded an important three points as they cruised past high-flying Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.

Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4

Ronaldo scores 16th-minute penalty

Ronaldo adds a second from the spot on 38′

Mina pulls one back on 58′

Marcelo puts the tie of sight on 84′

Kroos adds fourth for good measure on 89′

Match summary

Cristiano Ronaldo was lethal from the penalty spot twice early on before Marcelo and Toni Kroos put this game to bed, with only Santi Mina able to score for the hosts.

Full report

Real dominated possession in the opening exchanges and while Gareth Bale saw a fourth-minute cross cleared by Ezequiel Garay, the home defence put themselves under pressure with Raphael Varane and Nacho eventually clearing after a deflected Rodrigo shot bobbled in the box.

Bale nearly pounced on another defensive mix-up from Valencia as Garay and goalkeeper Neto both left the ball for each other, to allow the Welshman to snatch at a shot that was ultimately clawed away by the home stopper.

Rodrigo then smashed over on 10 minutes before Real took an early lead, from the penalty spot, with Ronaldo burying his kick after being upended by Martin Montoya.

Rodrigo saw a 21st minute shot cannon off Nacho before Keilor Navas was forced to parry a brilliant curler from Casemiro.

Geoffrey Kondogbia was looking lively for Valencia but failed to tap home a Garay pass on 31 minutes, and that missed proved to be crucial, as Ronaldo doubled Real’s lead from a second penalty after Montoya barged into the back of Karim Benzema.

Rodrigo toe-poked a good Mina pass wide at the end of the first half and while Real remained pretty much in control at the start of the second period, it took until 54 minutes for the next best goalscoring chance.

Kroos picked up possession of the ball and fed Benzema, but after skipping into the area, his fierce shot hit the side-netting.

Mina showed Valencia were not out of the game when he pulled a goal back on 59 minutes, with a header from Parejo’s out-swinging corner from the right.

Bale was then off target with a volley on the hour mark before Jose Gaya fizzed an effort off target, and Navas then denied Parejo with an outstretched leg follow a super sweeping move from Valencia.

Montoya, who was having a horrendous game, did well to stop Ronaldo from connecting properly to a shot in good goalscoring range with 68 minutes on the clock before the Portuguese’s dipping free-kick flew just over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s neat one-two with Luka Modric ended with Garay deflecting yet another effort just over the goal.

But Real were to score a third, through Marcelo, late on, as after linking up with substitute Marco Asensio on the left flank, he breezed into the area and fired low past Neto.

And Kroos rounded off proceedings with a fourth goal, started by Marcelo, who fed Kroos, and after receiving the ball back from Mateo Kovacic via a backheel, the goalscorer slotted his shot into the bottom corner of the goal.