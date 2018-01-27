Ronaldo pledges loyalty to Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged his loyalty to Real Madrid, despite speculation over his future at the Bernabeu.

There have been rumours that Ronaldo wants to end his nine-year stay at Madrid, amidst friction over a contract dispute with the La Liga outfit.

The uncertainty over manager Zinedine Zidane’s future at Madrid has only added to the question marks over whether Ronaldo will leave, with former club Manchester United regarded as a possible destination.

But just a day after United boss Jose Mourinho poured cold water on the chances of signing Ronaldo, the 32-year-old has stressed his commitment to Madrid.

“Of course I want to stay here, I love this club,” he told Chinese football app Dongqiudi.

“I like living here. I’ve lived in this city since 2009 and I love the weather and the people. It’s close to Portugal and you can get there by car. Spain is a great country, I love it.

“This feeling is incredible. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of.”