Preview: Barcelona v Alaves

La Liga leaders Barcelona will be aiming to keep their unbeaten campaign going when they host a Deportivo Alaves outfit fighting to stay away from the relegation zone.

La Liga

Date: 28 January 2018

Match Day 21

Kick-off: 21H45 local time

Venue: Camp Nou

Referee: I. Iglesias

Assistants: A. Costoya, E. Ramos

Fourth official: D. Baiges

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 20 14 2 4

Alaves 20 4 2 14

There's no rest for the FC Barcelona squad -they were back in training on Friday morning! 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça https://t.co/dZfj47vSw2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2018

Previous encounter:

Alaves 0-2 Barcelona 26/08/17 (La Liga)

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Messi (55', 66')

Players to watch:

Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been in supreme form in recent weeks and are expected to put the Alaves defence to the sword. Messi has bagged a staggering 26 goals in only 31 games, while adding 12 assists. Suarez is sitting on 17 goals and six assists in 28 games across all competitions.

Alaves will be hoping that striker Ruben Sobrino, who signed from Manchester City last year, can build on the form he showed in the 2-1 win over Valencia, which resulted in a penalty shootout defeat. Sobrino scored a late goal against Los Che to take his tally for the season up to two.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Catalans are yet to taste defeat in La Liga this season and enjoy an 11-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid in the standings. They are also on a six-game winning streak in the league, which saw them score 21 goals and concede only two.

Manager Ernesto Valverde's charges come into the clash on the back of two comfortable victories over Real Betis and Espanyol. The Blaugrana dismantled Betis 5-0 thanks to an opener from Ivan Rakitic and braces for both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Suarez and Messi once again scored the decisive goals on Thursday as they beat Espanyol 2-0.

New Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho came on in the second half of the Espanyol game, and Valverde was happy with what he saw. He told the press: "We have a lot of hope for him. His self-confidence, his one-on-one dribbling, his ability to escape defenders, his passing around the area and the danger he poses can all help us.

"I think he did well in this game, but let’s see what happens. This is just the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves will be hoping to bounce back from their recent disappointment in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday, when they were knocked out by Valencia on penalties.

The visitors have not won in their last three games across all competitions. They lost 2-1 to Valencia in the first leg of their quarter-final clash, before a 2-2 draw with Leganes in La Liga and the penalty shootout defeat.

Alaves are only three points clear of the relegation zone, and they could get sucked into trouble should other results go against them.

RUDES | Anderson, la reciente incorporación de @NKRudes, nos habla de su experiencia durante estos días en el equipo croata. ¡Bienvenido! #LetsGoRudeš pic.twitter.com/ywBq7thFQg — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) January 26, 2018

Team news:

Barcelona are still missing Ousmane Dembele and Thomas Vermaelen to injuries, while Alaves are without the suspended Rodrigo Ely and Tomas Pina, and the injured Hector Hernandez and Burgui.