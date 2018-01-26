Big Match Preview: Valencia vs Real Madrid

Valencia will be aiming to move into second position in La Liga on Saturday when they host a Real Madrid side eager to bounce back from their recent Copa del Rey exit.

La Liga

Date: 27 January 2018

Matchday: 21

Kick-off: 17H15 (GMT+2)

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

Referee: J. Estrada

Assistants: R. Díaz, F. Martín

Fourth official: R. Ávalos

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Valencia 53 12 13 28

Real Madrid 53 28 13 12

Previous encounter:

Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia 27/08/17 (La Liga)

Real Madrid goalscorers: M. Asensio (10′, 83′)

Valencia goalscorers: C. Soler (18′), G. Kondogbia (77′)

Players to watch:

Strikers Rodrigo, Santi Mina, and Simone Zaza have shared the goalscoring responsibilities well this season. Mina and Zaza have both netted 10 goals in all competitions, while Rodrigo has bagged 12.

Real will be hoping Cristiano Ronaldo will rediscover his form in front of goal. The Portuguese has scored only six goals in 16 La Liga appearances this season, but netted a brace in his last outing against La Coruna.

Team form and manager quotes:

Los Che enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign this season, going 13 games before suffering their first defeat. However, they’ve only won three of their last eight La Liga encounters and lost their last top-flight game 2-1 at Las Palmas.

How excited are you for tomorrow's game at #Mestalla 🏟️ against @realmadriden? Our captain @DaniParejo says the fans will have a big part to play… 👏 🎥➡️ https://t.co/cZlgytTIxZ pic.twitter.com/0pYdNvPhxY — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) January 26, 2018

However, Marcelino’s charges come into the Real clash having secured a place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a penalty shoot-out victory over Alaves on Wednesday.

Marcelino admitted after reaching the semi-finals that La Liga won’t be the priority in the next few weeks. He told the press, according to Marca: “These weeks won’t be definitive for La Liga, but they will be decisive in terms of reaching a Copa del Rey final. We’ll give our all with the players we have.”

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are hoping to recover from their 2-1 Copa del Rey defeat against Leganes on Wednesday. Karim Benzema got on the scoresheet for the hosts, but strikes from Javi Eraso and Gabriel saw Leganes eliminate Real.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has come under fire in recent weeks due to his side’s underwhelming performances, which has seen them win only one of their last four La Liga games. They are fourth in the league standings, five points adrift of third-placed Valencia.

Zidane was shocked by his team’s shock exit from the Copa del Rey in midweek, and told the press, according to the Independent: “It’s a fiasco. My worst moment as a coach. I don’t regret anything I did in the game, though. I take responsibility for what I do. Winning 1-0 from the first leg to start tonight’s tie in the manner we did, it’s really bad. For that I’m angry. I don’t understand what’s going on.”

Team news:

The hosts will be missing defenders Gabriel Paulista and Ruben Vezo after both men received red cards against Las Palmas last week.

Real are likely to bring Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale back after the pair sat out the team’s defeat against Leganes.