Pochettino refuses to rule out Madrid job

Mauricio Pochettino is keeping his cards close to his chest over whether he would be interested in taking charge of Real Madrid.

The future of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane looks increasingly uncertain after their shock Copa del Rey exit to Leganes this week, added to what has been a miserable defence of the La Liga title.

Former Espanyol player and manager Pochettino has been strongly linked with the position, if Real do dispense with Zidane’s services.

And while Pochettino ruled out taking charge of Barcelona when asked about the rumours, he was less clear about the possible vacancy at the Bernabeu.

Pochettino said: “I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol. I grew up in Newell’s Old Boys and will never manage Rosario Central.

“That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places. But my commitment is massive in this club. I am working like I am going to be here forever.

“But in the end, it is like the players, you never know what is going to happen in football. It is a lot of rumours about this, about that.

“Tomorrow [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy could have a bad night and say, ‘Oh I am going to sack Mauricio’. And then I look stupid saying I am not going to work in one place or another or another.

“You never know in football. That is the problem. It is a very unstable situation.”