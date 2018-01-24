Valverde not ruling out further transfers

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde insists he is happy with his squad, but could still dip into the transfer market in the final week of January.

The Catalan giants have already done some business this month with Philippe Coutinho joining for a club-record fee from Liverpool and Yerry Mina also added to their ranks.

Meanwhile, Arda Turan has returned to Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir and it was confirmed on Wednesday that Javier Mascherano is set to sign for Hebei China Fortune.

But Valverde admits that while the transfer window remains open, there is always a chance that something could happen, while he’s eager to see what Mina has to offer the league leaders.

“I’m happy with the team we have but until the transfer market is over nothing is out of the question,” the Spaniard said. “Not just for us but for every team. Things could change.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen between now and the end of the window but in principle I am happy with the squad I have.

“With Yerry Mina, we know we want him to help us this season. And he could enter the squad, we are contemplating it.

“We want him to get some confidence, but we’re still a little anxious to see what he can give us. He needs to spend some time adapting to our style of play.”