Barca to honour departing Mascherano

Barcelona have announced that long-serving veteran defender Javier Mascherano will be leaving the club as he nears a move to Hebei China Fortune.

The Argentina international admitted last month that his time at the Camp Nou was coming to an end after struggling for game time under new Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Mascherano has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, although a hamstring injury sidelined him for a month towards the year of 2017.

The recent arrival of Yerry Mina has pushed the 33-year-old further down the pecking order for the Blaugrana and he is expected to reunite with Fortune coach Manuel Pellegrini, who handed the player his professional debut at River Plate in 2003.

Only Lionel Messi, Phillip Cocu and Dani Alves have featured more for the Catalan giants as foreigners than the 'Little Chief', who will be given an "institutional farewell" on Wednesday, which will see Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first-team squad attend to pay tribute to him.