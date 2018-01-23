Benzema confused by whistling fans

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was given a hostile welcome at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday and his agent admits the player is confused by the fans' reaction.

The Frenchman came off the bench in the 7-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, after recovering from a hamstring injury. However, he received anything but a warm welcome, with a section of home supporters jeering him as he came onto the pitch.

Benzema's agent, Karim Djaziri, has revealed that his client was confused by the negative reaction to him, especially considering that he recently returned to fitness.

"It's unfair that he was whistled when Real Madrid were winning and he was returning from a month-long injury,” he said.

“Karim has always shown exemplary commitment to the club and has put the team before himself, so he doesn't deserve this treatment.

“He doesn't understand [the whistling] and it's a lack of respect for a player who is the club's seventh highest scorer of all-time."

Benzema has been at Los Merengues since 2009, has made 386 appearances, scored 186 goals, and made 106 assists.

“Benzema feels that the real fans of the club are with him, and he wants to show that he deserves everyone's support,” he added.

“He has always felt the love of Madrid but this latest incident is simply difficult to understand."