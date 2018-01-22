Bale: Madrid getting back to our best

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale believes his side are returning to top form after Sunday’s 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna.

Bale found the net twice, alongside Nacho, Luka Modric, and Cristiano Ronaldo, taking his tally up to six goals from just nine appearances in an injury-hit campaign.

“Real Madrid have to rest up and take work as a team, taking it one step at a time,” Bale said.

“I think we’ll get back to our best slowly but surely. We have to keep working hard in the upcoming games and keep on winning. We never give in, even if we know LaLiga is now extremely difficult.

“When you’re back playing alongside these teammates, that makes you very happy. I’m glad to be back with them and scoring goals.”

The win leaves Madrid fourth in the standings and 19 points behind league leaders Barcelona, but Bale looks to have gotten past the worse of his injury troubles and is eager to help them close the gap in the second half of the campaign.

“I feel good, I’m still not 100 percent but I’m getting back to my best one step at a time,” the Welshman added.

“I’m happy to be back playing again, to be at this level and improving all the time. There are still big games to come and of course, I want to play in and win these kinds of games.”