La Liga

Ronaldo mocked for using phone to check facial cut

It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo pays great attention to the way he looks.

But the Real Madrid star took vanity to a whole new level on Sunday after receiving a boot to the head while scoring a diving header Los Blancos’ sixth goal in the 7-1 rout of Deportivo La Coruna at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo’s bravery left him lying on the ground with a gash and a bloodied face. When the team doctor raced onto the pitch to patch him up, Ronaldo couldn’t resist grabbing the doc’s phone to survey the damage.

This spontaneous show of self-love saw some fans and pundits give the Portuguese poser a hard time.

Ronaldo fans though, couldn’t see the problem.

Where do you stand?

Comments