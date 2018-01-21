Barcelona brush aside Betis

La Liga leaders Barcelona showed their class on Sunday as they scored five second-half goals to thrash Real Betis 5-0 at Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis 0 Barcelona 5

Adan hardly tested in first half

Rakitic finally makes breakthrough

Second-half Braces for Messi and Suarez

Barca open up 11-point lead in La Liga

Match Summary

The Verderones restricted Ernesto Valverde’s side to only a handful of chances in the opening 45 minutes, but the second half was a different story as Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring before Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez bagged a brace each to complete the rout.

Full Report

The game got off to a frenetic start as Betis closed Barca down to deny them time on the ball in the opening stages.

The first chance fell to the hosts after just three minutes when Andres Guardado won the ball off Jordi Alba and flashed a shot narrowly wide of the right post from 19 yards out.

A swift counter from Quique Setien’s men saw Joaquin fire over on the volley in the 11th minute as the Catalan giants began to control proceedings.

The Blaugrana finally created an opening on 26 minutes when Suarez held up the ball inside the box before laying it off for Sergi Roberto, who lifted his shot over the crossbar from 14 yards out.

The first attempt on target arrived a minute later as Rakitic stung the palms of Adan with a venomous strike from 25 yards out, while Messi could only hit the side-netting from an acute angle on the left after being played in by Suarez on the counter six minutes later.

Fabian displayed neat skill on the right to beat his man before shooting tamely at Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the final minute of the half, and Sergio Busquets drew a comfortable save out of Adan with a long-range effort moments later at the other end.

The Andalusians were full of energy at the start of the second half and Fabian tested Ter Stegen with a dipping strike that the keeper claimed at the second attempt on 57 minutes, but Barca broke the deadlock two minutes later after another swift breakaway.

The ball was moved quickly to Suarez inside the centre circle and he released Rakitic down the left, with the midfielder slotting under the advancing Adan from 17 yards out.

The visitors doubled their lead just five minutes later as Busquets dispossessed Fabian inside the Betis half and played in Messi, who lashed a shot past Adan from 14 yards out, and Suarez put the game to bed on 69 minutes with a clinical volley from 12 yards out after connecting with Rakitic’s dinked pass.

⚽⚽ With that double @LuisSuarez9 reaches 100 goals in @LaLigaEN in just 114 matches! 👏 Well done, Luis! 👏 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/t0kDFcWwOf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2018

Messi got his name on the scoresheet again 10 minutes from time after Zouhair Feddal gave the ball away to Suarez, who released the Argentine down the right and he went on a trademark run into the box before beating Adan inside his right post.

Substitute Gerard Deulofeu passed up the chance to score three minutes later as he failed to make contact with Roberto’s knockdown header inside the six-yard box, but Suarez wrapped up the scoring in the final minute when he curled the ball into the top-left corner of the net from 14 yards out after being teed up by Messi.