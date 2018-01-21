Real Madrid run riot against Depor

Real Madrid put Deportivo La Coruna to the sword as they fought back from a goal down to emerge 7-1 victors at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1

Lopez gives visitors shock lead

Nacho, Bale and Ronaldo all bag braces

Marcelo denied by the woodwork

Modric scores his first of the season

Match Summary

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into the clash on the back of a three-match winless run in La Liga, and their afternoon got off to a bad start when Adrian Lopez gave Depor the lead midway through the first half.

But they responded in style as Nacho, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo all bagged braces, while Luka Modric managed to get off the mark for the season in a huge comeback win.

Full Report

The hosts looked determined to turn their fortunes around and they were quickly on the attack, with Ronaldo heading Bale’s cross from the right well over the crossbar in the fourth minute.

Ruben was called into action for the first time two minutes later when he caught Borja Mayoral’s first-time volley from Modric’s cut-back on the right.

Good work from Lucas Perez led to Depor’s first chance on 16 minutes as he made his way into the area before picking out Pedro Mosquera, whose tame shot was comfortably saved by Keylor Navas.

Perez had a hand in the opener seven minutes later when he got in behind the defence from Florin Andone’s flick and squared the ball across the face of goal for Lopez to tap in at the back post.

Los Blancos immediately went in search of the equaliser, with Marcelo flashing a volley just wide of the right post from Bale’s cross on the right in the 26th minute, before Ronaldo drew a brilliant save out of Ruben with a header at the back post from the Brazilian’s cross two minutes later.

Marcelo threatened again on the half-hour mark as he advanced into the area and hit the left post with a low shot that squirmed through Ruben, who recovered to smother the ball.

Real were back on level terms two minutes later, though, when Nacho guided Marcelo’s square pass across the keeper into the right corner of the net.

Ruben was well placed to claim Modric’s header from Dani Carvajal’s floated cross on the right in the 34th minute, but there was nothing he could do to keep out Bale, who collected a cross on the right and shifted to his left before curling an unstoppable shot into the top-left corner of the goal on 42 minutes.

The champions were relentless in the second half as they scored five times, although it could easily have been more. Modric fired wide of the near post on 52 minutes after being teed up by Bale, while Casemiro forced Ruben into a superb save with a bullet header at the back post six minutes later.

However, Bale had the beating of Ruben from the resulting corner with a glancing header that went in just under the bar.

Mayoral should have extended Real’s lead five minutes later from Bale’s clipped cross, but he headed wide of the left post with the goal at his mercy.

Modric got in on the act in the 68th minute with a clinical finish from inside the D after being set up by Ronaldo’s neat flick, before Depor almost pulled a goal back moments later as Andone scuffed a shot over the bar from six yards out.

Ronaldo somehow missed the target on 72 minutes as he chested the ball down and volleyed wide of the right post from just eight yards out, but he finally got on the scoresheet six minutes later with a simple tap-in at the back post from Casemiro’s cross on the right.

The Portuguese forward’s final action saw him score again on 84 minutes with a brave header from Lucas Vazquez’s cross on the right. He took a boot to the head in the process and left the pitch for treatment.

Real continued to pour forward in the closing stages and Carvajal tested Ruben with a powerful strike after latching onto a long ball over the top in the 88th minute, before Nacho completed the rout with an angled shot on the turn from the resulting corner.