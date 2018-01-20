Preview: Real Betis v Barcelona

Surprise-package Real Betis are in great form and will no doubt hope to give La Liga leaders Barcelona plenty of problems in Sunday evening's clash at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla.

La Liga

Date: 21 January 2018

Match Day 20

Kick-off: 20:45 local time

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín

Referee: Santiago Jaime

Assistants: Jorge Bueno, Fernando Tresaco

Fourth official: Óscar Herrero

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Betis 43 8 9 26

Barcelona 43 26 9 8

Previous encounter:



Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis 20/08/2017 (La Liga)

Barca goalscorers: A.Tosca (36'OG), Sergi Roberto (39')

Players to watch:

After scoring eight goals and recording wins against Sevilla and Leganes in their last two matches, Betis have shown threat in attack. Ex-Barca youth product Cristian Tello got two goals in the victories, taking his tally to six for the season in all competitions. He will be out to produce his best against his former team.

Luis Suárez was off the boil in the early part of the campaign in front of goal but the 30-year-old soon caught fire. With 13 goals in 16 La Liga appearances he seems back to his devastating best. Yet, his overall record of just 14 strikes in 26 games in all competitions isn't quite as impressive, meaning the Uruguay star could be one to watch.

Team form and manager quotes:

Los Verdiblancos come into the contest with three wins in their last five league matches and have moved up to eighth spot in the standings. As such, manager Quique Setién wants his team to take the game to Barca.

He told reporters, "We will be brave because we have to be against Barcelona, ​​in some moments you will have no choice but to be subjugated by Barcelona and defend, it happens to all teams, but we will try to make that happen as little as possible."

Meanwhile the visitors suffered a surprise defeat in the Copa del Rey to Espanyol in mid-week, suffering their first loss since losing to Real Madrid in the Super Cup in August.

As such, boss Ernesto Valverde believes his team need to produce a positive reaction and start winning games again. The 53-year-old said: "I liked my team because they had a good attitude, the pitch was hard to combine everything. We tried to do what we know and there are things you have to accept, they defended and ran and we congratulate them. We will look for a response."

Team news:

For the hosts, Zouhair Feddal and Aissa Mandi return from bans and are expected to start. Forwards Joel Campbell and Antonio Sanabria are out with injury along with defender Antonio Barragan.

Recent Barca signing Philippe Coutinho is still injured while fellow recruit Ousmane Dembele will also not feature due to a knock. Paulinho, Andres Iniesta, Samuel Umtiti, Paco Alcacer and Javier Mascherano are all doubtful with knocks.