Sergi Roberto signs four-year Barca extension

Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto has put pen to paper on a four-year extension with the Spanish giants, the club announced on Friday.

His new deal will see him remain with Blaugrana until at least 2022 after impressing for the Ernesto Valverde-coached outfit in 2017/18. Barca enjoy a healthy lead in La Liga and it seems more than likely they will scoop the title this season.

The team also said that the player’s contract included a €500 million buyout clause for the versatile 25-year-old. The Reus-born star has the capability to operate in a number of positions including across the midfield and at full-back as well.

The Spanish press report that Roberto’s previous deal had a buyout clause worth a miserly €30 million and that the Catalonians were vulnerable to bids from any number of European rivals across the continent.

The news of the extension of the star’s agreement with Barcelona came just a day after it was confirmed that key defender Gerard Piqué also signed a new contract. The cultured 30-year-old centre-back will stay with the 24-time league champions until 2022.