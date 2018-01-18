Pique signs on with Barca

Gerard Pique has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2022, the runaway Primera Division side have confirmed.

The 30-year-old centre back began his career as a junior with the Catalan side, and after a few years in England with Manchester United, he returned to Barca in 2008.

The World Cup winning defender has played a total of 422 games, scoring 37 goals,

A statement on the Barca site read: "FC Barcelona and player Gerard Pique have reached an agreement to renew the player's contract through to 30 June 2022. His buyout clause has been set at 500m euros.

👏 @3gerardpique

Honours with Barça 🔵🔴:

Champions League 🏆🏆🏆

La Liga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Copa del Rey 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Spanish Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆#Pique2022 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2018

"In the coming days the club will announce the date of the official signing of the new contract, which will keep the La Masia product at FC Barcelona for the rest of the current season and for the next 4 years."

The club added: "The defender, considered one of the best in the world in his position, has won everything there is to be won at club level for the Blaugrana: 3 Champions Leagues, 6 LaLiga titles, 5 Copa del Reys, 5 Spanish Supercopas, 3 European Supercups and 3 Club World Cups. In total, a player who identifies with the club more than anyone has earned 25 trophies."