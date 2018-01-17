Zidane: Ronaldo belongs at Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has dismissed speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon leave the Bernabeu.

With the January transfer window in full flow, there have been media reports that Ronaldo is eager to leave Spain, with former club Manchester United a possible destination.

The Real Madrid coach, though, poured scorn on the reports.

“I can’t imagine a Madrid without Cristiano,” said Zidane.

“He’s in this club. Everyone, the club, the fans, want him.

“We know what can be said outside but within, what Cristiano must do is just think about playing as he has been doing, and that’s what I want, to talk only about his attitude and what he can bring us.”

“I speak with Cristiano about the pitch and when he comes here he only talks about the pitch and that’s best for everyone,” added Zidane, who has led Real to back-to-back Champions League wins as well as last season’s La Liga title.

This season, though, has been a struggle.

Real are currently in fourth place in La Liga after a surprise 1-0 home loss to Villarreal left them 19 points behind rivals Barcelona, while Ronaldo has just four goals in 14 appearances.

Zidane was speaking ahead of Madrid’s Copa Del Rey tie with Leganes on Thursday night and said he is aware that cup competitions, either the Spanish Cup or the Champions League, now represent their most realistic chance of some silverware this season.

“It’s not a final but we know that every match we have now is hugely important,” added Zidane.