New injury blow for Dembele

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up a fresh hamstring injury in the 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The off-season signing from Borussia Dortmund had only just returned to action earlier this month from a torn hamstring sustained on his Barca debut, which ruled him out for four months.

Dembele’s comeback has lasted just four games, however, with the Catalan giants revealing that the 20-year-old suffered a new problem in San Sebastian, where Ernesto Valverde’s side fought back from two goals down to end their Anoeta hoodoo.

“After the game against Real Sociedad, Dembele had a problem with his left thigh and test have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season,” the Blaugrana said in a statement.

“The injury will mean he will be out for a period of around three to four weeks.”

The France international will miss the Catalan derby double-header against Espanyol in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals and up to four La Liga fixtures, but is expected to fit for the start of the UEFA Champions League knockouts stages in mid-February.