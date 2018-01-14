Barcelona seal stunning comeback win at Sociedad

Barcelona finally got the better of Real Sociedad at Anoeta as the league leaders came from two goals down to record a 4-2 victory on Sunday.

Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 4

Jose heads Sociedad in front

Juanmi doubles their lead

Paulinho quickly pulls one back

Suarez brace puts Barca ahead

Messi free-kick seals win

Match Summary

Barca travelled to the Basque Country having not won in San Sebastian since May 2007, and their evening got off to a bad start when La Real opened up a two-goal lead.

Ernesto Valverde’s side pulled one back before half-time, but they stepped up their game in the second half to take control, with Luis Suarez bagging an impressive brace before Lionel Messi wrapped up the comeback win at the death.

Full Report

The visitors struggled to get into their stride in the first half due to being harried on the ball, although they threatened after just three minutes when Suarez worked his way into the area but was denied a shot by Jeronimo Rulli, who saved at his feet.

Messi went close on nine minutes as he surged forward and went around Diego Llorente before flashing an angled shot wide of the far post.

However, the hosts took a surprise lead two minutes later when William Jose beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with a downward header from Xabi Prieto’s deep cross on the right.

The goal gave Sociedad renewed energy and they pressed Barca at every opportunity to remain on the front foot. Canales tried his luck from distance on 27 minutes after Raul Navas and Asier Illarramendi combined to turn defence into attack, but the winger’s low strike was comfortable for Ter Stegen.

Jose had the ball in the back of the net again a minute later when he beat Ter Stegen with a first-time shot from 18 yards that took a wicked deflection off Sergi Roberto, but the goal was ruled out for a soft foul on Ivan Rakitic in the build-up.

Canales went close soon afterwards as he linked up with Jose before seeing Ter Stegen parry his low strike around the left post from 20 yards out, but he turned provider on 34 minutes with a delightful pass into the box for Juanmi, who beat Ter Stegen with a deflected shot off Roberto to double Sociedad’s lead.

The Blaugrana halved the deficit just four minutes later, however, as Suarez eluded the offside trap on the left to make his way into the area and square for Paulinho to convert on the slide, with Rulli getting a glove on the ball.

They were quickly out of the blocks in the second half and took just five minutes to restore parity, with Suarez netting with a fine first-time finish from inside the area on the left after being played in by Messi.

🔥 @LuisSuarez9 in the last 6⃣ matches

⚽ Celta

⚽. Villarreal

⚽⚽ Deportivo

⚽ Real Madrid

⚽ Levante

⚽⚽ Real Sociedad pic.twitter.com/bOIxWDketY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2018

The Basque outfit hardly had a look-in from that point on as Barca cranked up the pressure, which paid off on 71 minutes as Rulli’s clearance was headed back by Thomas Vermaelen to release Suarez, who fired past Rulli at his near post from 14 yards out.

A rare chance for Sociedad saw Mikel Oyarzabal fizz a volley over the crossbar from 19 yards out after connecting with a clearance in the 74th minute, but the Catalan giants continued to probe for more goals.

Messi tested Rulli eight minutes from time with a right-footed volley after chesting the ball and flicking it over the defender to fashion an opening, but the Argentine had the beating of his compatriot on 85 minutes with a free-kick from 25 yards out that he lifted over the wall and into the top-left corner of the net, with the keeper rooted to the spot.