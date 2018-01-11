Barca confirm Mina signing

Barcelona have acted on their long-standing interest in Yerry Mina, signing the defender from Palmeiras for a fee of €11.8m.

The Colombian centre-back joins for the rest of the season and for five more to follow, and his deal has a €100m release clause attached.

Mina’s arrival is expected to cover the impending departure of Javier Mascherano, who is reportedly set to join Hebei China Fortune.

"Yerry Mina arrives at FC Barcelona to reinforce the central defensive positions," said the statement on the club's official website.

"He will bring a physical presence as his 1.95-metre frame suggests but he is also a quick, ball-playing defender. The Colombian, who is joining from Palmeiras, uses his aerial prowess to impose himself and score goals."

This is Barca’s second signing of the January transfer window after the earlier arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Mina’s earliest opportunity to make his debut will come in Sunday’s Liga clash against Real Sociedad.