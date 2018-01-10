Messi receives a very special pair of boots

An artist has decided to re-tell the story of Lionel Messi’s career – on a pair of boots.

The Barcelona star was presented with the special gift by Paraguayan artist Lili Cantero, who hand painted a sequence of images capturing both Messi’s family and his football career.

The pictures depict his early childhood in Argentina and include snaps of his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his children Thiago and Mateo.

His achievements on the pitch are also depicted in several iconic images, including a famous goal he celebrated with Ronaldinho and his celebration in front of Real Madrid fans after scoring the winner in Barca’s 3-2 win at the Bernabeu last year.

“These boots were sent to Barcelona as a gift for the player, they are fully hand-painted,” said Cantero.

“The boots are inspired by the life of Messi, narrating with images its history and how it was working hard to reach the top.

“From Paraguay with Love, for the world.”