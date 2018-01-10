Real hold all the cards v Numancia

Real Madrid holds a three-goal advantage in their quarter-final Copa del Rey second-leg fixture with Segunda outfit Numancia on Wednesday.

Copa Del Rey

10th January 2018

Kick-off 22:30 CET

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real 9 7 1 1

Numancia 9 1 1 7

Previous encounter:

Numancia 0-3 Real Madrid 04/01/2018 (CDR)

Real Madrid goal scorers: G. Bale (35′), Isco (89′), B. Mayoral (91′)

Players to watch:

With a much-changed team expected, Marco Asensio will be given a free role within a youthful and attack-minded starting XI.

The 21-year-old holds eight senior national team caps for Spain already and will certainly relish impressing head coach Zinedine Zidane for a more prominent role in the squad.

With the fourth-placed Segunda side all but eliminated from the tie, a weakened team is expected to feature at the Bernabeu.

Head coach Jagoba Arrasate will hand goalkeeper Munir another chance to impress, as the Moroccan has only featured in Cup games this season.

Team form:

Last week’s 3-0 first leg win means that there is little danger of Real Madrid suffering any kind of cup upset on Wednesday.

That is just as well for Los Blancos, given the difficult position they find themselves in La Liga, and the 16 point gap to leaders Barcelona means that realistically the Copa Del Rey has become the best chance for Madrid to finish the season with any domestic silverware.

Comienza la rueda de prensa de Jagoba Arrasate 📽 ➡️ https://t.co/q0C305LRel pic.twitter.com/EULsnUm04E — cdnumancia (@cdnumancia) January 9, 2018

Their opponents Numancia are more concerned with their promotion push from the Segunda Division and as Arrasate rested players for last week’s first leg, he is likely to make even more changes to his starting eleven with the side trailing by three goals.

Team news:

Fringe players Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Kiko Casilla all look set to start for Real Madrid.

Numancia are also likely to field a weakened eleven, with the visitors having Pape Diamanka suspended after his sending off in the first leg.