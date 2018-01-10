Simeone pleased to have selection headache

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone insists he is pleased to have numerous forwards competing for places in the first team, following the return of Diego Costa.

The Rojiblancos thrashed third-tier outfit Lleida 3-0 on Tuesday for a 7-0 aggregate victory in the Cope del Rey last-16, with Costa providing an assist for Yannick Carrasco's opener in the 57th minute.

Costa returned to Atletico this month, after a six-month hiatus from Chelsea, and has made an instant impact, scoring in both La Liga and the Cope del Rey.

Atletico now have an embarrassment of riches in the final third with Fernando Torres, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Correa, Carrasco, Vitolo, and Costa at their disposal.

"I am happy that in six years since I arrived at Atletico to have achieved such competition for places," Simeone said, as quoted by ESPN. "I am proud that we have top players like Gameiro, Costa, Correa, Griezmann and Torres.

"I hope I can manage it as best as possible, to do that we have to keep winning. The more we win, the more games we play, the more chances."

Simeone added: "I have no doubt that Costa has been the most important player who has come to Atletico in recent years."