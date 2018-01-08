Barcelona officially unveil Philippe Coutinho

All eyes were on Barcelona on Monday as the Spanish giants officially unveiled their new signing Philippe Coutinho at the Nou Camp.

The attacking midfielder joins Barca on a five-year deal in a move reportedly said to be worth £142m ($192 million), making it the third most expensive transfer in football history, behind recent PSG acquisitions Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Coutinho signed his contract alongside Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, before later delighting the crowd with some keepy-uppies.

The 25-year-old Brazil international went on to express joy at signing for Barca, saying: “I want to thank the president and everyone who has made it possible.

“I am very happy, it’s a dream come true and I hope to be up to the job on the field.”

Asked how he felt about the fact that he would soon be playing alongside Lionel Messi and whether he can fill Neymar’s shoes, Coutinho said: “I’ve been friends with Neymar since he was a kid. I will meet Messi soon. They are two great players.

“Can I help Barca fans forget about Neymar? I’m not here to do that – I just want to play well for the fans.”

On the move from Premier League to La Liga, he added: “Spain is very intense like the English Premier League but they’re all difficult. I’m just very happy now and looking forward to playing here.”

Coutinho said he was always honest about his desire to be a Barcelona player, and he thanked Liverpool for helping to make that happen.

“I was always clear from the very beginning and want to thank everyone who understood my desires and those at Liverpool who kept their word.”

Asked about the Nike website accidentally publishing a picture of him in a Barcelona shirt before he left Liverpool, Coutinho said: “That’s in the past. I’m just happy to be here. I want to reiterate my thanks to Liverpool for helping me realise my dreams.”

On rejoining former Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez, Coutinho revealed he and the Uruguayan have been in constant contact via text messages.

“We almost won the Premier League together. It was a great time. He told me a lot about the city and the club and made me want to come here even more.”

Asked what position he would like to play, Coutinho said it was not his decision to make.

“That’s the coach’s decision. I’m just here to work hard and do my best to help the team.

Barca president Bartomeu said the move was a long time coming.

“We’ve been working for months on this. But one of the important aspects was that he [Coutinho] wanted to come here. He made an effort, he was patient and that was a determining factor in bringing him here,” he said.

“Everybody knows him as a player, we know about his professional career, but what I can say is that it wasn’t easy to bring him here. He wanted to be here and he’s part of this new project with [Ernesto] Valverde.

“I want to thank Liverpool, one of Europe’s biggest clubs, for allowing him to leave.”

Coutinho currently has a thigh injury and is not expected to be available for his new club for around three weeks.