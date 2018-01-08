Zidane: We will not ‘go crazy’ after Celta Vigo draw

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insisted his team would not “go crazy” after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo at Balaidos saw them fall further behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Madrid have a match in hand, but now trail Barca by a massive 16 points after Ernesto Valverde’s side defeated Levante 3-0 at the Nou Camp.

Gareth Bale scored twice to give Real the lead after Celta had taken the lead through Daniel Wass.

Keylor Navas then saved a second-half penalty from Iago Aspas before Maxi Gomez nodded Celta level with just eight minutes left.

The draw saw Madrid’s winless streak away from the Bernabeu stretch to four games, their worst run in almost 10 years.

4 – Real Madrid have failed to win in their last four La Liga away games (D3 L1), their worst run in the competition since December 2008 (D1 L3). Fall. pic.twitter.com/kB6dpB5Ybj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 7, 2018

After the match Zidane played down talk of a crisis.

“Tomorrow will be another day and we will go back to work and think about the next matches. The season is very long,” Zidane said.

“We are not going to go crazy. I am the first one responsible.”

Zidane added that the result was not acceptable to him or his players.

“We are all a little angry with the result. Not with the first half, but with the second.

“We can’t be happy with that. There was room to play a better game because we didn’t play well for 90 minutes.

“We have to analyse our game in depth. We made many mistakes. We have to have more confidence in our ability.”