Coutinho: Barca move is a dream come true

Philippe Coutinho says his move to Barcelona is a “dream come true” after making his first public comments about the £142million switch.

Coutinho will take part in an official presentation at the Nou Camp on Monday and formally put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal with Barcelona.

After the £142m move was agreed with Liverpool on Saturday, Coutinho took part in a brief photo session at the Nou Camp after Barcelona’s 3-0 win against Levante on Sunday.

In a video message, Coutinho said: “Hi Barca fans, I am already here, it is a dream come true and I hope to see you tomorrow.”

When asked about Coutinho after the Levante win, Barcelona boss Ernest Valverde said it was “too soon” to decide where the Brazilian would be used in his side.

There has been speculation that Coutinho could be used up front alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, or in a deeper midfield role as the long-term successor to 33-year-old Andres Iniesta.

Valverde said: “We can take advantage of his versatility.

“He scores and sets up goals, and going forward he can help us a lot as he can play both inside and out wide.”