Record-breaker Messi steers Barcelona to Levante win

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten record in La Liga with a straightforward 3-0 victory over Levante at the Camp Nou.

Messi opens the scoring

Breaks Gerd Muller record

Suarez doubles the lead

Paulinho nets late third

Barca unbeaten in 18 games

Levante 3pts off the drop zone

Match summary

Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez’ first-half goals set Barcelona up for a comfortable victory.

The Argentine’s opener represented his 365th league goal in 400 games, as he broke Gerd Muller’s record of most goals for one club in one of the top-five European leagues.

Paulinho netted a late third as the Blaugrana made it 18 successive league games without defeat in the 2017-18 season.

Saturday: @Phil_Coutinho signs 🤩

Sunday: A 3-0 win at Camp Nou ❤️

It’s been a great weekend! 😃

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/rwGjnWfqdG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018

Full report

After ending the 2017 calendar year with a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico, Barcelona started 2018 in similar fashion against a Levante side familiar with being on the receiving end of the league leaders.

Barca had beaten Levante 4-1, 5-0 and 7-0 on their three previous league visits to the Camp Nou, but the visitors battled hard to keep the score down.

However, it took Ernesto Valverde’s side just 12 minutes to open the scoring as Messi reacted quickest in the area to a Jordi Alba knock-down – to volley the ball past Oier Olazabal and in off the post.

With forward Ousmanne Dembele returning to the starting XI and playmaker Phillipe Coutinho set to join the club over the coming days from Liverpool, a host of current stars produced standout out displays.

Paulino in particular looked assured in possession in midfield and after Luiz Suarez thumped in a 37th minute strike, the Brazil midfielder netted his sixth league goal in second-half stoppage time.

The result keeps Barca nine points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, after 15 wins and three draws from their opening 18 games.

Levante, meanwhile, live dangerously in 16th place, three points off the relegation zone.