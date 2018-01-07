Preview: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Real Madrid will look to bounce back in La Liga after losing the Clasico 3-0 at home to Barcelona in their last league fixture.

Primera Division

Date: 7 January 2018

Match Day 18

Kick-off: 21:45 CET

Venue: Estadio de Balaídos

Referee: Santiago Jaime

Assistants: J. Bueno, F. Tresaco

Fourth official: S. Usón

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Celta Vigo 40 12 4 24

Real Madrid 40 24 4 12

Previous encounter:

Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid 17/05/2017 (La Liga)

Celta Vigo goalscorer: J. Guidetti (69′)

Real Madrid goal scorers: C. Ronaldo (10′)(48′), K.Benzema (70′), T. Kroos (88′)

Players to watch:

Iago Aspas finished the 2017 calendar year as the highest-scoring Spaniard in La Liga (20). The former Liverpool striker has scored in four consecutive league games for the first time in his career (five goals in total).

Of all the sides currently in La Liga, Cristiano Ronaldo’s best goals per game ratio in the competition is against Celta (1.88).

The FIFA World Player of the Year will be looking for a strong start to 2018 in order to replicate his record breaking exploits over the past decade in European football.

Team form:

Celta have lost their last six league games against Real Madrid, conceding 23 goals in those matches (3.8 per game). However, they have only failed to score in one of the six.

The Vigo oufit, 3-1 winners away to Deportivo La Coruna in the Galician derby just before Christmas, could hand a debut to new signing Robert Mazan, a Slovakian left-back brought in from MSK Zilina this week.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are currently 14 points off the pace following that defeat on December 23, although they have played one fewer game due to their participation in the Club World Cup last month.

Los Blancos beat Gremio in Abu Dhabi on December 16 to claim their fifth trophy of 2017, a club record, but they have serious work to do if they are to retain the Primera Division title they won last May.

Real Madrid have failed to win in their last three away league games (drawing two and losing one), after winning each of their previous 13. The last time they failed to win in four away games in a row in La Liga was in 2008 (three defeats and a draw).

Team news:

Captain Sergio Ramos suffered a muscle strain in Thursday’s training session and will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema also misses out on Sunday due to an injury sustained in the Clasico defeat to Barcelona last month.

Right-back Dani Carvajal is suspended for the trip to Balaidos following his red card in the Clasico loss to Barcelona before Christmas.

For the home side Left-back Jonny went off with a minor hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw against Barcelona on Thursday night and will face a late fitness test.